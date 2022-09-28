Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 107.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

MAA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $151.41 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

