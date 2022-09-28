MimbleWimbleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $326.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,532.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00272981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00141596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00748268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.62 or 0.00581697 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000886 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,866,516 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

