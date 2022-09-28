Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NERV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

