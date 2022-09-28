MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Down 46.1% in September

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 191,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

MiNK Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,737. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 345,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 1.03% of MiNK Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

