MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $386.83.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.56. 34,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.02 and its 200-day moving average is $312.97. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $188.17 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $3,691,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,160 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 78.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.