Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $11.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $372.66 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $20,708,092 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 235,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,341,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

