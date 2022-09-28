Moonlight Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million (MOONLIGHT)

Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Moonlight Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Moonlight Token has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $19,733.00 worth of Moonlight Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonlight Token has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonlight Token Profile

Moonlight Token was first traded on May 3rd, 2021. Moonlight Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Moonlight Token’s official Twitter account is @moonlight_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonlight Token’s official website is moonlighttoken.com. The Reddit community for Moonlight Token is https://reddit.com/r/Moonlight_BSC.

Moonlight Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonLight Incubator is a ground-breaking organization that helps projects launch on BSC by providing a full scale range of services: technical support, marketing, networking, contract development & token launch. A 2% buy-back fee of Moonlight Token is included in the tokenomics of the incubated tokenMoonlight token launched with a 7% fee on every transaction to improve security by preventing bot trading, and decrease price volatility. The transaction fee is split between redistribution and LP generation:2% transaction fee redistributed to all existing holders5% transaction fee going into the LP (auto-generated LP)”

