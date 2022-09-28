Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.91 Million

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $83,091.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00012560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10567767 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moss Carbon Credit Profile

Moss Carbon Credit’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s total supply is 2,831,172 coins. The official website for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars.

