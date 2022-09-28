MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 634 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,810,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after buying an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,237. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.