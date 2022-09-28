M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Raised by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $178.12. 12,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.98. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

