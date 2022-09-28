MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $1,669.16 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.04 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,919.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,032.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

