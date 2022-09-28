MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 35 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $308.38 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.93 and a 200 day moving average of $343.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

