National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$169.00 target price (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$155.68.

Shares of CNR opened at C$149.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$137.26 and a one year high of C$171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$158.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$153.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

