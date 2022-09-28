National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion.
Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CNR opened at C$149.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$137.26 and a one year high of C$171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$158.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$153.69.
Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
