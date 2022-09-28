Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOACW) Short Interest Down 32.2% in September

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOACW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 191,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

NOACW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,331. Natural Order Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

