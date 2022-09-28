Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.01 million and $1,306.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004933 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,519,113 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

