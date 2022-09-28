NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.99

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

NEC Stock Down 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05.

About NEC

(Get Rating)

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.