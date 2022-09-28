Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.49

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 134350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

Insider Activity at Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Neogen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Neogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Neogen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neogen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.