Neste Oyj to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1193 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NTOIY opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTOIY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($51.02) to €57.00 ($58.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €55.00 ($56.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($52.04) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

