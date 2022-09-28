Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Shares of NFLX opened at $224.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.21 and its 200-day moving average is $237.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

