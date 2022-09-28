NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Trading Down 8.1 %
NTWK stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.72. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.