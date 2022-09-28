New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:NYMTZ)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTZ opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33.
About New York Mortgage Trust
