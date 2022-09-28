Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37 billion-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,268,000 after purchasing an additional 338,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after buying an additional 105,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 10.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

