Next Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,622 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital makes up approximately 1.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 127,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

ORCC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. 155,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,660. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

