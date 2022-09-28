Next Capital Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,049,485 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.