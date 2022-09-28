NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Increased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.48.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $98.05. 151,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.17. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.