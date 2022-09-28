NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.75. 278,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.17. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.48.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.