Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.02

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 36717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Nitto Denko Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.09.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
Read More
