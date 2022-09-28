Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.02

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 36717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts expect that Nitto Denko Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

