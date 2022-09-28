Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $81,123.00 and $20.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00004152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn’s launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY.”

