Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $7,741,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.25.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $213.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $211.66 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

