Northland Capital Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 5.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 121,071 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,033,000.

VSGX opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

