Northland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF comprises about 3.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter valued at about $85,169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,983,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

Shares of CRBN opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.75. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $127.43 and a 52 week high of $176.59.

