Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $20.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.54.

Several analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 4.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after buying an additional 145,083 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

