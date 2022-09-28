nVent Electric plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

nVent Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 756.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 122,152 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

