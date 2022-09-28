NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.