Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Shares of NYXH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 3,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $30.25.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the second quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the first quarter worth about $8,177,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
