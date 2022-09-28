OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.73

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.73 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.07). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 42,552 shares changing hands.

OPG Power Ventures Stock Down 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.73. The company has a market cap of £23.24 million and a P/E ratio of 290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

