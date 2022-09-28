Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $14.08 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 4.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

