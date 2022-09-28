Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $18.30 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 5.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

