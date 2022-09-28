Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Short Interest Update

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OSIIF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 13,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Osino Resources has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSIIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

