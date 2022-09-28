Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

