OUP Management Co. LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

OUP Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941,922 shares during the period. IonQ comprises about 8.3% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OUP Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the second quarter worth $664,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 35.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IonQ by 163.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 38.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $27,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,370.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $39,467.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,399.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $27,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 244,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,370.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,819 shares of company stock valued at $107,815. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IONQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 50,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,087. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,470.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

