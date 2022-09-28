Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading Down 0.2%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.