Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading Down 0.2%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.
Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22.
