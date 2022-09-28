PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 499.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,325,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,380,000 after acquiring an additional 186,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,129. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

