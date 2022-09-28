Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($68.25) and last traded at GBX 5,676 ($68.58). Approximately 388,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 231,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,782 ($69.86).

Paddy Power Betfair Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,676 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,676. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61.

About Paddy Power Betfair

(Get Rating)

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Betfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Betfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.