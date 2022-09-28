Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 1,423.4% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Gold Nevada

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,171. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

