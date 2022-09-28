Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
PASG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,529,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth $20,428,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 1,593,232 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
