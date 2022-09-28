Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

PASG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,529,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth $20,428,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 1,593,232 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

PASG opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

