Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.13. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

