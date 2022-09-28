Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 11th

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. 6,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $95.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.13.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

