Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.65 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10). Approximately 36,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 84,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.03.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

