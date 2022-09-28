Peel Hunt Upgrades RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) to Hold

RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Liberum Capital lowered RPS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RPSGF opened at 2.49 on Monday. RPS Group has a one year low of 1.19 and a one year high of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.09.

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

